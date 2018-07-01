Gospel Concert "Biggest All-Night Singing in the World" Kicks Off

Bonifay, Fla. - Gospel music tradition continuing, as the "Biggest All-Night Singing in the World" kicked off.

Described as one of the largest outdoor gospel music events in the country, the concert was held at the Memorial Field in Holmes county.

It featured many of gospel's top names, including the Perrys, Gold City, and the award winning Booth Brothers.

Originally starting fifty years ago, the event went through a short discontinuation.

But through local support it was quickly revitalized few years ago with its second year brought back in Bonifay.

"Gospel music has a way of bringing people together from all kinds of different backgrounds and tonight that will be expreinced through the best that our gospel music industry has. There is a great local support in presence for this year's event," said Bill Bailey, Concert Promoter.

Along with the music, free parking and concessions were available to all concert attendees.