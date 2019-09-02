Golfers have chance to win $20,000 at charity event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Golfers in Panama City Beach have the opportunity to win $20,000.

Bay Point Golf Club is raising money for Folds of Honor through Labor Day. If you get a hole-in-one on hole 2 on the Nicklaus course, you win.

Folds of Honor works to raise money for children of fallen or disabled soldiers to help them go to college.

“These people are going overseas, fighting for our freedom, protecting us, and it’s just a small way we can give back to their families to provide a great future,” Ryan Mulvey, general manager of Bay Point Golf Club, said.

For a $15 donation, participants can enter the hole in one contest and win some new gear.

“Where else are you gonna get an opportunity when you donate to a charitable organization to win yourself twenty thousand dollars cash?” Mulvey asked.