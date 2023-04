PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Indus 3rd Annual Golf Tournament will be held next month to benefit Warrior Beach Retreat.

The event will be on Friday, May 19 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start at Bay Point Golf Club. A single player can get in the tournament for $130. A four-person team can join for $520. For more watch our interview from News 13 Midday.