PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials updated their golf cart ordinance in order to comply with state legislation.

The ordinance says golf cart operators between 15 and 18 years of age must have a valid learner’s permit or driver’s license to drive the vehicle.

Operators above the age of 18 may provide a valid government ID as well.

Before the ordinance was updated, children 14 and under were permitted to drive a golf cart.

Officials believe the new legislation will help keep all motorists safe on the road and prevent golf cart accidents.

“This is a safety issue, not just for the young adult that’s the golf cart,” Panama City Beach Councilman Phil Chester explained. “But it’s a safety issue for other vehicles out there, pedestrians all over the board. It’s a safety issue.”

These rules will be enforced similar to any other motor vehicle.

The legislation goes into effect October 1.