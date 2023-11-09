OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A golf cart driver is in critical condition after they were involved in a crash with a Jeep Wednesday.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the crash Wednesday afternoon, according to an OCSO Facebook post. The crash happened at the intersection of Emerald Coast Parkway and Matthew Boulevard in Destin.

The golf cart driver was taken to a local hospital and was in critical condition but is expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.