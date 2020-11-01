Glenwood Community hosts trunk-or-treat event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Saturday, the NAACP alongside other minority organizations hosted a trunk-or-treat event at the Glenwood community center.

Children were able to dress up and get candy. There was also live music and games for the whole family to take part in. The event also encouraged parents to vote before or after the event as the Glenwood community center is a voting site.

Cecile Scoon, one of the event organizers, said it’s important to teach children from a young age about voting.

“Voting is fun voting is family, you vote for your family, yes it’s a serious matter but we also want to teach our children to look forward to voting,” Scoon said.

Area resident, Jordan Harper was in attendance at the event and though she is a few years shy of being able to vote, she said she’s looking forward to the day she is able to.



“So we can have a better world, you know to vote for the right person and watch the election and the debates, so you can really be voting for the right person,” Harper said.