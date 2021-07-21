Glendale to get new fire station in north Walton County

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County is adding a new state-of-the-art fire station north of the bay.

In Glendale, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office held an unveiling for the new fire station. Officials for the county and the sheriff’s office said this has been a long-awaited project, but it is necessary to expand services for citizens in North Walton.

The idea is to increase safety and the level of service for many communities such as Glendale, Darlington, and Gaskin.

Sheriff Michael Adkinson said with the addition of a new fire station, insurance rates will be impacted. County Commissioner Danny Glidewell said this project will take place with the new budget plan, roughly in October.

