‘Glamping’ in Walton County has received national recognition

WALTON COUNTY Fl.a (WMBB)– A local business has been nationally recognized for bringing a newer way to camp, called ‘Glamping’ to Walton County.

Fancy Camps Manager Joshua Wood explains glamping to be a step up from regular camping. Each tent comes with a queen-size bed, electricity, and an air-conditioning unit. And the five-year-old company recently moved to Topsail Hill State Park.

Fancy Camps previously won the USA Today’s ten best for top glamping spots nationally, which wood said was amazing news for this small business.

“We’re bringing in the comforts of home into your camping experience,” said Wood. “So we can dress it up with fresh flowers, throw pillows and extra blankets and all these things that make glamping, well glamping. It’s comfortable. It’s glamorous camping together.”

Wood said you can also rent Fancy Camps out for parties or backyard events, anywhere you want with electricity. To reserve a glamping day, visit their website.