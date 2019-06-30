Girls Inc. teams up with local restaurant for a beach clean up

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A local organization, aimed to empower young girls spent their morning cleaning up the beach.

Partnering with Pineapple Willy’s, members of Girls inc along with other volunteers, walked the beaches, picking up any trash or debris hidden in the sand on Saturday.

Throughout the summer, Pineapple Willy’s chooses one organization to partner with each weekend.

Girls Inc executive director, Niki Kelly says they want to make sure the young women who come through their program are leaders in the community and giving back is one way to do that.

“One of the things we always try to teach our girls is about leadership and community action and being able to come out to an event like this gives them the opportunity to give back to the community, to take care of the environment, to use some of the things they learned in some of the environmental classes that we do and it’s just a great fun, positive opportunity for them,” said Kelly.

Pineapple Willy’s donated $10 dollars to Girls Inc for every volunteer who showed up to help.

To learn more about Girls Inc. and their work or to donate to the organization, click here.