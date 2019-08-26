Girls Inc. talks mission, involvement on Women’s Equality Day

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited Girls Inc. of Bay County on National Women’s Equality Day to discuss the organization’s mission to empower young women in Bay County.

Girls Inc. works year-round as an after-school activity and on days school is not in session to give young women an opportunity to learn necessary skills to be successful in their chosen path.

The organization works with girls ages 6 to 18, and reaches across areas of Bay County.

Girls Inc. spokespeople told News 13 This Morning, they are looking for ways to expand the organization and reach more young women.

For those interested in getting involved with Girls Inc. of Bay County, visit its page on Facebook or head to the organization’s website.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more.