Girls Inc. of Bay County receives $21,000 in donations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- Girls Inc. of Bay County received a $21,000 donation from the Panama City Parrot Head Club.

Each year the Parrot Heads host a “Party with a Purpose” event at Panama City Beach and collectively select a charity to benefit.

The 2020 rendezvous was cancelled due to Covid-19 this year, but the Parrot Heads still decided to donate to a local charity.

According to Girls Inc., the money will be put toward registration fees and sponsorship proceeds, so that they can continue the life changing work of inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold.