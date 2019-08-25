Girls Inc. hosts 14th annual Princess Ball

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Princesses of Bay County put on their gowns and best dancing slippers Saturday night with their special prince.

Girls Inc. of Bay County hosted their 14th annual princess ball at the Edgewater Beach and Golf Resort.

The father daughter style dance allowed the girls to dance with their princes, being their dad, step dad, grandfather, uncle or a close family friend.

The girls spent the night dancing, taking pictures in photo booth and getting to meet their favorite Disney princesses.

Executive director of Girls Inc., Niki Kelly, says this ball will give the girls memories that will last a lifetime.

“One of our dads who was just leaving said ‘this is our fifth year’, he’s been coming since his daughter was six months old,” said Kelly. “So its just a special time.”

The next Girls Inc. event will be their ‘Boots and Bling’ gala on November 8th.