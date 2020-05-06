Girls Inc. honors Girls of the Year

Wednesday, Girls Inc. of Bay County held a parade to honor two Girls of the Year.

“Each of these girls has proven, over the course of the year, to embody everything that it means to be strong, smart and beautiful,” Niki Kelly, Girls Inc. of Bay County executive director, said.

Girls Inc. is an after-school and out-of-school time program for school-aged girls that strives to help shape the future leaders of the country.

One of this year’s honorees is fourth-grader Lyric Murphy.

“She has just been fabulous all year long,” Kelly said of Murphy. “Willing to stand up for her friends and look out for them.”

The other is first-grader Micalea Tancredi.

“When she first came to us she was super shy and really kind of struggled to fit in with everything but she insisted on keep going keep trying keep doing,” Kelly said. “By the time we got to spring break… she is just marching to the beat of her own drum.”

“We are just so excited to see the young woman she’s become.”

The parade was a surprise to the girls. Usually, the Girl of the Year ceremony would take place during Girls Inc. Week, a nationwide celebration of the girls in the program, and the ceremony would consist of about 150 girls, their parents and the mayor. Due to the pandemic, Kelly said they had to make other arrangements.

“It was normally a really big to-do and wee just didn’t want to go without honoring our Girl of the Year and still making it a to-do just because of COVID-19.”