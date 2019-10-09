Girls Inc. gives special thanks to first responders

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Girls Inc. Is celebrating ‘Comcast Cares Days’, which is a day of volunteerism, by saying thank you to the first responders and Gulf Power staff for their service immediately after Hurricane Michael.

Members of Girls Inc. provided 900 hand-written thank you notes shaped like the palms of their hands.

Those handwritten signs were all put together in the shape of two #850strong signs.

The Executive Director of Girls Inc., Niki Kelly says this was only a small part of their thank you to the community.

“A lot of times first responders and lineman kind of go about their day making our lives better and don’t really get the gratitude or thanks for it. I hope what they’ll take away from this is that everyone in our community is so very thankful for everything that they did. And for them putting their lives to the side so we could all get ours back together again,” said Kelly.

Some letters were more personal than others.

“Some of the thank you notes were very personal. We had people who wrote to very specific firefighters who came out to their house hours after the hurricane. Some of them wrote to specific city councilmen, county commissioners, just giving specific thanks to those that they felt helped them the most,” said Kelly.

Girls Inc. says this will not be their last thank you to community leaders.