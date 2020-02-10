Ginger Bowden Madden is running for state attorney

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WMBB) — A long time prosecutor is now running for State Attorney in the 1st Judicial Circuit.

Ginger Bowden Madden is seeking to replace Bill Eddins, who is retiring.

“I’m so excited to begin this new phase of public service, by putting my name before the voters and earning their trust to lead this critically important office,” said candidate Ginger Bowden Madden. “Our police, sheriffs’ offices, and other first responders do a magnificent job as our first line of defense. It is the State Attorney’s responsibility to see that work through to its proper conclusion, to put dangerous criminals behind bars and keep our neighborhoods safe.”

Bowden Madden has handled thousands of cases and has tried over 200 trials to verdict. She has lived in Okaloosa County for 38 years. She has served as President of the Okaloosa-Walton Bar Association, as a member of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers, and as a member of the Federalist Society, which fosters a conservative legal philosophy for lawyers and judges.

“We must be firm, but we also must understand that some offenders require a different approach,” said Bowden Madden. “Addicts, the homeless, perhaps struggling veterans, or those who have simply been lost and left behind, without a loving family or support structure need to be dealt with wisdom and care. For non-violent offenders, we have great opportunities to get people out of trouble and back on their own two feet.”

Bowden Madden is the daughter of longtime Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden.

“When I was growing up, teamwork and leadership came up in every conversation,” said Bowden Madden. “What I was taught then has followed me my whole life: no one can lead without first proving character and commitment. I’m pursuing this office because I’m committed to the citizens of our four Counties—to keep them safe and protect our most vulnerable.”