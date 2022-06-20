PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A LaGrange, Ga. man is accused of raping a teenager at knifepoint at a rental home in the 6900 block of S. Lagoon Drive Sunday.

According to an arrest affidavit, two women got into a golf cart with 33-year-old Branden Green Sunday. They then went back to his rental home and got into a hot tub with Green. At one point the victim, a 16-year-old, got out of the tub and changed clothes.

The victim told investigators that Green ushered her into a room and locked the door. The girl said she tried to leave the room but Green stopped her and held a knife on her.

He then raped her, according to court records.

After the incident, the girl and her friend left the home and notified a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy and told them what happened.

The arrest affidavit states that deputies spotted Green a short time later on the golf cart and arrested him. They also found evidence that backed up the girl’s report.

Also, investigators said Green confessed to the crime after they told him the victim was 16.

Green is charged with sexual battery while using a deadly weapon.