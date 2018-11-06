Georgia High School Students Donate More than 225 Backpacks to Bay Students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Those around the country haven't forgotten about us here on the panhandle.

A Bay District warehouse is now filled with donated school supplies and other items for students and teachers. On Monday, Bay District students headed back to schools, many with new backpacks.

A group of Georgia High School students brought more than 225 backpacks filled with school supplies.

They're part of an organization called the Family Career and Community leaders of America at their Georgia school.

"That's what our organization is about, community service and helping others. So we felt that it was important: community service and giving back," Cady Finley, one of the students, said.

Bay District officials said they've seen people from states like North and South Carolina, and even from northern states like Wisconsin, who've donated items since Hurricane Michael.