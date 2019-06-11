Georgia fugitive arrested in Bay County

Christopher Israel Ortiz, 45, Stockbridge, GA

Christopher Israel Ortiz, 45, Stockbridge, GA

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - The Bay County Sheriff's Office and the US Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended a fugitive from Georgia on Monday.

Christopher Israel Ortiz, age 45, was wanted for two counts of Aggravated Assault to Commit Murder and Robbery out of Henry County, Georgia.

Task Force members, including the BCSO Warrants Division, located Ortiz in the parking lot of Wal-Mart on 23rd Street in Panama City after eluding authorities since the assault and robbery occurred in May 2019.

It appeared Ortiz was living out of his vehicle.

Ortiz has an extensive history in martial arts and is a professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter, but he was taken into custody without incident.

He is in the Bay County Jail awaiting extradition to Georgia.

