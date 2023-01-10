PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College has about 50 six-week courses in the Education Encore program.

College officials said the classes are grade-free and stress-free.

They are geared more toward senior citizens but anyone can take them. New, unique classes include yoga for healthy aging, a history of tourism in Bay County, and understanding bitcoin.

Click here for a link to the full list of courses.

Classes are every Friday and begin January 20th. The program costs $125 per person and you are able to take up to four classes included in that price. The program ends on February 24th.

Participants can register at gulfcoast.edu/encore. If they need assistance with registering or have questions about the program, they can call the Program Coordinator Lara Herter at (850) 873-3583 or email her at lherter@gulfcoast.edu.