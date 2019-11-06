GCSC unearths time capsule, buries new one focused on Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — 26 years ago, Gulf Coast State College students and staff buried a time capsule on campus; on Tuesday, that capsule was opened once again.

“There were two VHS video-tapes, a computer disk from a computer back then,” said GCSC President Dr. John Holdnak.

From the 1990s to 2019, the artifacts are seeing the light of day once again.

“It was really interesting to see what they did back then as compared to now,” said Julia Merrill, GCSC’s Student Government Association President. “It was almost like Christmas, like I felt like a kid opening presents.”

The capsule contained scrapbooks, news articles and relics unearthed for students and staff to see. It was supposed to be reopened around this time last year, but following the destruction of Hurricane Michael, that was put on hold.

“I was shocked at how much stuff they jammed into that tube,” said Dr. Holdnak. “It was really kind of neat.”

In its place will be another time capsule, this one holding special meaning.

“Everybody’s got a story from the Hurricane and we thought it was important to share,”said Dr. Holdnak.

The new capsule contains stories of survival, recovery and hope.

“I know that a lot of our employees and our students decided to write letters,” said Merrill.

It will be reopened in 25 years.

“[It will] give people a chance 25 years from now to go back and remember some of the things we learned from each other,” said Dr. Holdnak.

“Hopefully they’ll see our determination and that will get passed on along through the years as well,’ said Merrill.

The artifacts from the early 90’s time capsule will be put on display on the campus and also possibly through an online presentation.