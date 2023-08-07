PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Schools across The Panhandle are set to begin this Thursday, August 10th so it is now more important than ever to make sure your child is eating healthy lunches at an affordable price.

Each child has different likes and dislikes when it comes to food so make sure you’re getting food that your child will eat during lunch.

Some affordable, healthy meal options that kids can enjoy for lunch include a meatless meal with fruits and veggies, turkey rollups, Italian rollups, and a deli meats meal.

Including snacks on the side like pretzels, Oreos, and healthy gummy bears ensures your child eats a good lunch.

Preserving your child’s food and keeping it cool is equally essential as well.

“You don’t want to have your food get to room temperature for too long, obviously for safety and sanitary reasons,” GCSC Chair of Hospitality & Culinary Arts Daniel Henderson says. “Cold food tastes better cold, so if you prep on Sunday and you put the stuff in the fridge and then you pack the lunch in the fridge and then you have your ice pack or whatever and can send kiddo on their way. You know a few hours later it’s going to be still nice and cold.”

These are all very affordable lunch options and everything bought for these meals costs less than $50 and there are leftovers to make meals for the following week.

