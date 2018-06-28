GCSC Thanks-A-Million Campaign Reaches $1 Million Raised

The Gulf Coast State College Foundation is in the middle of their 2 year “Thanks-A-Million” campaign and they have already met their goal! Although, the campaign doesn’t stop.

Money raised helps military members and their families attend the college.The funds the “Thanks-A-Million” campaign raised are meant fill financial gaps the government does not pay for when it comes to college costs. Bill Cramer the “Thanks-A-Million” campaign chairman gave some examples of those costs. “Things such as books, fees- are things that are not paid for by the federal government for our active duty students. That can amount to hundreds of dollars per course. for our veterans there are many gaps in the GI bill.”

So far the campaign has given more than $110,000 to more than 1000 students. At the foundation board meeting a check for more than $123,000 was donated by the L.E. Tommy Thomas American Legion Post 375. Which got the campaign to their million dollar point.

“it feels very special to be a part of this. to see the community outreach- to provide this service back to our active duty military and our veterans,” said Kevin Remedies, Commander of the L.E. Tommy Thomas American Legion Post 375.

The objective is to raise enough money to to fund it every year. The average amount of money requested is less than one hundred dollars.

“”it’s amazing to me that a small amount of money at the right time of someone’s life can make all the difference. and to be able to be there and to be able to plug that gap at the right time with the right amount of money is uh- just a blessing,” said Cramer. The money is available to all branches of service, and the only requirements are to demonstrate a need and maintain a GPA of at least a 2.0.