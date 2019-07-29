GCSC Submarine Club Competes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — At Gulf Coast State College, the Submarine Club has both high school and college student members.



They recently participated this Summer in the International Submarine Races and gained attention from the Naval Surface Warfare Center in the process.



The Corporate College Sub Club competed in this race during the week of June 23-28th in Maryland.



The challenge was to race a one or two person human-powered submersible on an underwater course. Students themselves designed and tested the submarines to prepare for the competition.



Program coordinator for unmanned vehicles, Jose (Tony) Lopez-Baquero said this was a great opportunity for these students.



“You have to learn so many things as far as collaboration, manufacturing, design, engineering, technology.” said Lopez-Baquero.



These vehicles were made of a lightweight carbon fiber and were seven to eight feet long each.



What was supposed to take two years to create, students from this S.T.E.M. Club program were able to qualify two separate machines in just under six months.



“We want a lot of hands on projects, that’s what we want, hands on.” said Lopez-Baquero.



The Naval Surface Warfare Center provided a grant to support the Sub Club in its competition.

The funding covered student fees, travel expenses, and lodging.



This club invites high school and college students from Bay County to get involved.



“We want any high schoolers that want to participate to get with us and let us know what they want, what they need and we’re more than glad to help them.” said Lopez-Baquero.



Next for the Submarine Club they plan to continue participating in races just like these in the near future.