PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – This weekend, and this weekend only, the Gulf Coast State College Players Club is putting on the play “Waiting for Godot”.

The play will be held at the Amelia Center Theater Lab on GCSC’s campus.

Friday, July 28th and the Saturday, July 29th show will start at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7:00, and the Sunday, July 30th show will begin at 2:30 p.m. with doors opening at 2:00.

Tickets are $10 each and sold at the door, all proceeds go to the Players Club.

The audience can expect to see and feel many different things in this play.

“They can expect universal truth,” said Christian Cook who plays “Estragon” in “Waiting for Godot”. “There’s something in the show that everyone will identify with because I think we’ve all just been bored at some point and we’ve gotten frustrated and we’ve come up with things to make us less frustrated and to pass the time.”

“I’m just looking forward to connecting with all the audiences and seeing people come out to support this production,” added GCSC Professor of Theater Vincent Pelligrino.” “I know people really want to see live theater here in Panama City. And so here’s an opportunity come out and support us.”

There is limited seating in the theater so if you want to ensure yourself a spot get to the theater a half hour before the show.

For more information on the show and the players club, click here.