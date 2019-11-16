GCSC hosts Twelfth Annual Cup Show

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College hosting an open reception Froday night for their their Twelfth Annual Cup Show called ‘Form and Function.’

Artists from across the nation submitted their contemporary ceramics to the show. The theme of the exhibit is showing cups in relation to history, politics, craft, technology, narrative and utility.

All cups are up for purchase and range between $30 and $300.

Gulf Coast State College Gallery Director, Pavel Amromin, say this exibit is an easy way for the community to get involved in the art world.

“I think people sometimes feel a little intimidated by contemporary art.” saod Amromin. “This is a cup, but through that cup, you can access what is going on in the bigger, wider art world around you.”

The exhibit will be open from November 15th through December 6th in the Ameila Center Main Gallery in Room 112. Admission is free to the public.