PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer and fall registration is now open at Gulf Coast State College.

Saturday morning they hosted their “Super Saturday” enrollment event.

“Super Saturday” is an opportunity for future students to learn about enrollment, financial aid, advising, scholarship opportunities and veterans services.

Jason Hedden with Gulf Coast State College said they offer many different educational options for you to meet your goals.



“Most of our students at Gulf Coast are part-time, working part-time,” Hedden said. “We have online classes, we have evenings, weekends. We’ve got something for everyone. Maybe you’ve already got a degree, we’ve got continuing education where you can take courses for areas that you are interested in.”

If you are a senior in high school and you are graduating from Bay, Gulf, or Franklin County and you register at Gulf Coast in the fall, you are eligible for the Gulf Coast Guarantee Scholarship.

The scholarship is $1400 a year.

The Gulf Coast State College Foundation is opening applications for the Gulf Coast Guarantee Scholarship from May 15 to July 15.