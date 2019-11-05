GCSC hosts ‘A Day in the Life’ workshop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students at Gulf Coast State College had the chance to learn about future career paths Monday night, by talking to professionals in the industry. 

Gulf Coast State College hosted ‘A Day in the Life’ workshop, where students interested in information technology and computer science had a chance to receive first-hand insight on this job field. 

“It’s a great benefit for our students and we’re lucky because most of the people from industry are graduates or even current students,” said Gulf Coast Professor Wendy Payne. 

Students had the chance to rotate between tables and ask questions to learn more on a typical day in the job.

The college plans to have more workshops like this in their spring semester.

