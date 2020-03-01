GCSC hosts 6th annual Student Leadership Conference

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Student Government Association at Gulf Coast State College hosted their 6th annual Student Leadership Conference on Saturday.

The conference was open to local college and high school students, It is designed to bring students together to learn leadership skills and to engage in activities that promote ethical behavior.

Frank Kitchen was the keynote speaker of the day and talked about his views on leadership. Students had the chance to take part in multiple breakout sessions and learn skills that they can apply to their professional and personal lives.

Gulf Coast State College Student Activties Specialist, Chaz Mullinax, says he hopes students had the chance to learn more about themselves throughout the day.

“It is all about just bettering yourself and moving on to that next level through career or professional development,” Mullinax said.

Mullinax says this year’s event was extra special after they had to cancel last years conference due to Hurricane Michael.