GCSC gives veterans free resources

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Many homeless veterans received free resources at the 14th annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down event.

Homeless veterans received a free medical check-up Friday at Gulf Coast State College. 30 agencies participated to provide these men and women with dental services, haircuts, and a hot meal. The bay town trolley even pitched in with free rides to the college.

Tyndall airmen acted as escorts, helping vets navigate the room where they could learn about employment and housing opportunities, social services and VA benefits.

“We serve veterans from all walks of life at our job center,” said Gulf Coast Communications Manager Becky Samarripa. “Some need help transitioning from active duty into the civilian world. Others may have been separated from the service for quite some time and maybe struggling.’

About 46 veterans took advantage of the stand-down. All the resources left over will go back to the job center, where veterans can still come to pick it up.