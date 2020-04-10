GCSC Franklin donates medical supplies

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — While students study with online courses, medical supplies used for teaching are laying around in one local college.

Gulf Coast State College Gulf/Franklin campus decided to donate these resources to their local healthcare partners on Friday. They delivered PPE and other medical supplies to Emergency Department – Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Gulf.

A large SUV full of donations was able to fill two crates and be rolled into the health department. Vice president of nursing, Robin Godwin, said these supplies are much needed.

“To receive a generous donation of PPE and other medical supplies that they have generously provided to the hospital in this time of COVID-19 preparation. We are so thankful for our community partners and as we prepare for a potential surge in this community we couldn’t do it without generous community partners and we thank them”

Al McCambry, Director of the Gulf/Franklin Campus, said that they are so thrilled to show their appreciation for their local healthcare partners.

“Our President very much wants everybody to understand that we are the community’s college, and so he rallied the troops and we were able to come up with equipment we thought you guys could use. We are just so proud to be partnered with the medical industry,” he said.

McCambry said this was the best way to utilize the excess resources going unused due to the lack of lab courses currently, in the wake of COVID-19 concerns.