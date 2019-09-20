GCSC Enactus club places 3rd in international competition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Enactus team at Gulf Coast State College is representing Panama City in a big way.

The team placed 3rd in the international Ford Mobility Challenge. They have been working on this project since May and came up with an idea on how to improve emergency response time in vehicles.

The club is designed for future leaders of America, as they identify needs in the community and come up with innovative solutions.

Business and technology division chair at Gulf Coast State College, Melanie Boyd, says this is a huge accomplishment for the team.

“These students work so hard and they are so dedicated,” said Boyd. “To watch a group of students get together in a room and brainstorm over these innovative projects and have the outcome like this is a tremendous experience for them to go through.”

The team will take the 10,000 dollars won from this project and continue to develop their idea on emergency response times.

