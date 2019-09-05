GCSC ‘College Night’ is next week

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — College Night at Gulf Coast State College is a little over a week away. 50 different colleges and universities are attending to help students discover the school of their dreams.



GCSC Community Relations Coordinator, Kristin Cottrell said booths will be set up all over the advanced technology center at Gulf Coast State College next week with flyers, degree requirements and school apparel.



“Everybody that you can imagine will be here,” said Cottrell.



Many colleges and universities in attendance will discuss different degree programs as well as prerequisites. Including information on masters and doctoral programs.



“When students come to college night they can expect to leave with any information in the programs they are interested in. What the requirements will be to graduate in that program,” said Cottrell.



Parents can also benefit at college night.



“They can find out what to expect if their student is a senior, what are the last minute steps that they need to take to get them in the college of their choice,” said Cottrell.



GCSC advises students to attend even if they aren’t sure about their future career choice.



“That way you aren’t waiting until the last minute, you know how to apply for financial aid, you know what prerequisites will be required for their program of choice,” said Cottrell.



Even if college isn’t for you, there will be other opportunities there.



“If you are interested in joining the military.. The navy, the army, the air force, everybody will be here,” said Cottrell.



College night will take place on September 12th from 7-8 pm in the Advanced Technology Center. The doors will open at 6pm.