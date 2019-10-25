GCSC awarded $10,000 grant for engineering students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Today, Gulf Coast State College was awarded a grant of $10,000.

Presenting the award was Roger Stump from the Gene Haas Foundation, an organization on a mission to aid in building skills within the machining industry.

The money will be used to support the school’s engineering technology students by providing scholarships, certain credentials and opportunities to compete in competitions like SkillsUSA.



Gulf Coast State College is receiving this award now for the third year in a row. Staff says the skills they’re able to teach now go beyond classroom activities and allow students to use the technology in real-world scenarios.



Engineering coordinator Allen Jeffries explains why the funding is important.

“The scholarship is to help bring them into the program,” he said. “The program is set up: CNC, CAD, composites, 3D printing, digital manufacturing. It will help them to get the skills so that they can get a better-paying job.”

