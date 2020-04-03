GCSC adapts to COVID-19 driven changes

GULF COAST STATE COLLEGE, (WMBB) — Getting your education at any level is looking different right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with the health-driven adjustments, comes challenges.

Officials at Gulf Coast State College say they have had some hurdles to get over as they’ve transitioned fully to online learning but have been able to overcome.

Executive Director of Community Engagement, Katie McCurdy says they went to online learning completely on March 30.

She says this week, they had instances students came to campus for a specific test or limited library services but those actions have now stopped.

The CDC and health guidelines recommended were also practiced when the students were on campus.

McCurdy says this change is not only challenging for the students but also the instructors, especially those who teach more hands on courses.

“Our faculty and staff have, they have found very very creative ways to do those, whether it’s through simulations or virtual labs. Things like that while we’re in this season of the COVID-19,” said McCurdy.

One challenge though, McCurdy says is making sure students who didn’t have access to to internet or a device get what they need to continue school.

“Any issues that we have maybe seen that they didn’t have internet or a computer, we have been able to solve those problems. We have provided wifi for our students in the parking lot behind the library where they can log in with their credentials so just to give them another way in case they don’t have access at home.”

The school officials also chose to delay their enrollment periods for the summer and fall sessions due to the uncertainty of the pandemic.

“We’ve delayed it about a week. So open registration for summer begins on April 13 and fall will begin May 18,” said Enrollment Services Associate Director, Merissa Hudson.

Hudson says this will allow students to get things in order and also school officials more time to get more direction from the state.

As of now though, the summer and fall sessions will continue as planned.

Both McCurdy and Hudson encourage any student who may be struggling to not only stay encouraged but to reach out to them, or professors if you need it.

“We appreciate your patience. Our faculty and staff have been tremendous and our students have been wonderful. We miss them on campus, we can’t wait to have everybody back on campus,” McCurdy said.

Learn more about the school and also enroll when the time comes here.