Gas station burglar caught red-handed with beer and cigarettes

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WMBB)- A homeless man is behind bars after burglarizing a local Shalimar business.

Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the BP gas station on Eglin Parkway around 1 a.m. Wednesday in response to a break-in.

It appeared the burglar had used a brick and piece of lumber to smash his way into the gas station, causing more than $500 in damage for items worth $32.89.

Authorities say they caught the thief, red-handed. Deputies were on patrol following the break-in when they spotted 53-year-old Michael Tabor walking down a nearby street with a cold 15 pack of Natural Ice beer, still cold.

Tabor agreed to speak to the deputy, who also noted a large bulge in Tabor’s right sock near his ankle. Authorities found four packs of cigarettes in their original packaging in Tabor’s sock, along with a freshly opened pack inside his shirt pocket with even more cigarettes in his back pants pocket.

He had admitted waiting near the gas station until the clerk left to break in and steal the items he wanted.

