Game-changing programs will be introduced at Gulf Coast State College Gulf Franklin campus

GULF COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Drones and nursing are two highly sought-after career fields that just got a boost at Gulf Coast State College.

A groundbreaking ceremony held Thursday at the Gulf Franklin campus celebrates the addition of a Nursing Simulation Center and an Unmanned Aerial System

“This is a very exciting day in the life of the college and for our gulf franklin campus,” said Dr. John Holdnak, the GCSC President.

These programs will provide students with unmatched resources.

“The expansion of the Gulf Franklin nursing program and simulation center was made possible through the generous support of the $2.2 million grant from the Triumph Board,” said Dr. Holdnak.

“Both the programs are going to provide mid-level to high level paying jobs well above the average for here in the Gulf Franklin area,” said GCSC Dean of Workforce Development Al McCambry.

Students will not have to leave campus to get real-world experience with these High Fidelity Nursing Simulators.

“They are patients that react to student nurses,” said Dr. Holdnak. “They have pulses; you can give them injections; they breathe.”

Students can learn how to interact with their patients at the simulation center, which prepares nursing students to provide excellent patient care.

Board of Trustees Chairman Jim McKnight said they have been ready to develop an Aerial System Facility for some time.

“We can train folks to become drone pilots that do not necessarily leave, so we accomplish the mission of having jobs for our younger people,” said McKnight said.

There is no set a date for construction to start, but school leaders are hopeful for the early part of 2021.