Galentine’s Day brunch held to benefit local elementary school

SOUTHPORT, Fla (WMBB) — Galentine’s Day isn’t just for the gals according to one local boutique. Louise and Company, is hosting their third annual Galentine’s Day Brunch where guests can choose to sponsor a child from ‘Guys On The Go’, a sports program at Waller Elementary School in Youngstown.

The festivities will be held at Pettis Storage Town, 7103 FL-77 in Panama City on Saturday, February 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Treats and drinks will be provided for local ladies to enjoy some girl time while browsing the latest spring clothing line and beauty products from the boutique, according to Lacy Pettis with Louise and Company.

Children from third grade to fifth grade participate in ‘Guys On The Go’ where Pettis says, “One day after school they get to run with a volunteer teacher. They also get to learn about healthy foods that fuel their body, how to work in a team environment and good communication skills.”

In order to sponsor a child, ladies can sign up for $45 per child, during the brunch. Pettis explains that sponsorship will help cover the cost of tennis shoes, socks, and sports tees for the children to practice in. They’ll be working with their teachers and will run a Coach Post Race with their coaches in April later this year.

If a person is unable to make the Galentine’s Day Brunch, but would still like to sponsor a ‘Guys On The Go’ child, donations can be made online via the Facebook fundraiser below.

https://www.facebook.com/donate/482279612684507/?fundraiser_source=external_url