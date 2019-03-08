Gainer Socks Storm Tallahassee

Tallahassee, Fla. - Senator George Gainer found a unique way to keep The Panhandle in the hearts and minds of his fellow legislators.

"It is an annual tradition for legislative members to do Session gifts," wrote Gainer Spokeswoman Andrea Gainey. "This year, Senator Gainer decided to take full advantage by picking a gift that would remind members to keep the Panhandle and post #HurricaneMichael recovery in mind."

Gainer partnered with a Florida based company, Divvy up, which donates a pair of socks to homeless shelters for every pair purchased to make Gainer socks. The items are covered with the senators smiling face.

"Since opening day, calls, emails, and tweets continue to pour in requesting a pair," Gainey wrote.

The socks were worn by many yesterday when Gainer introduced the first of several bills he is sponsoring to support the Panhandle.

“Anything that makes people happy and keeps the Panhandle in the conversation this legislative session while we fight to rebuild after Hurricane Michael is a good thing” Gainer said.