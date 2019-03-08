Gainer Files Hurricane Recovery Bill Video Video

Tallahassee, Fla. - Senator George Gainer was joined by members of the Bay County Commission, Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki and several other local leaders as he introduced a bill aimed to help with Hurricane Michael recovery.

Gainer said the bill is one of many headed to the Florida Senate.

"Tallahassee does stand very strong for Northwest Florida," Gainer said.

