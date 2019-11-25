Gadsden County Deputies working to identify body found near I-10

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- Gadsden County authorities are trying to identify the body of a man found Saturday off I-10 that they believe could be Kevin McLeod of Bay County.

McLeod disappeared earlier this month after leaving his home in Fountain and heading to Alabama. His truck was later found abandoned on I-10 in Gadsden County along with his service dog, but no sign of McLeod. He was then reported missing to authorities by a family member.

After further search, authorities found a body not far from where the truck was abandoned just near mile marker 162 on Saturday (November 23rd).

Investigators say the family has been notified of this development. An autopsy is still to be performed and officials said they are hoping dental records will help positively identify the remains.

We’ll continue to follow this developing story as we learn more.