FWC seeking input on red snapper

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission finished its final meeting of 2019 Thursday, and they’re asking for feedback on plans for the 2020 red snapper season.

FWC currently has a draft of the regulations, which will be reviewed again in February. They’re looking at a 45 day season that would begin in June.

This year, FWC has been given authority to manage the red snapper season in state and federal waters, which they say is beneficial. Previously, FWC only managed the season in state waters, and sometimes the federal season would be shorter than the state season.

The benefit is really to the anglers … there’s no confusion over is this the season dates for the state waters, is this the season dates for the federal waters,” Amanda Nalley with FWC’s Divison of Marine Fisheries Management said. “There’s also an opportunity for us to really take control and set the season to what we think will work best for our anglers.”

If you would like to give FWC feedback on the red snapper proposal, click here.

“We’re talking a lot about what we’re going to do in the future and looking at where we are now and how this will work,” Nalley said.