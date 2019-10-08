FWC seeking feedback on Black Bear Management Plan updates

The FWC’s Bear Management Program held a press event at the Tallahassee Museum to demonstrate the use of bear-resistant garbage containers. May 18, 2017. photo: Tim Donovan/FWC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is asking for public input on the recent update of the Black Bear Management Plan that was created in 2012 to ensure the long-term survival of bears and address bear management challenges.

FWC has already updated the original framework by adding new data, expanding the Bear Management Unit Profiles and adding a new section of population management techniques which you can view, here.

The updated plan will be presented to FWC commissioners for their consideration in December 2019, but before that happens they are inviting people throughout the state to provide feedback on the updated by completing an online survey.

In addition to an online survey, FWC staff is hosting two webinars that include staff presentation on the plan updates followed by a question and answer session. People are invited to attend one of the webinars that are taking place on Thursday October 24th, and Tuesday October 29th from 6 to 8 pm ET (5 to 7 pm CT).

To participate in a webinar, go to Meetingone.AdobeConnect.com/FWC. Once you enter your name, click ‘Enter Room,’ then select ‘Open in Browser.’ You will then be asked how you want to listen to the presentation and be provided multiple options. For those who do not have access to a computer, you can listen to the presentation by calling 800-832-0736 and dialing 1781354.

A draft of the updated plan, summary of the significant updates, and frequently asked questions about the update are available at MyFWC.com/Bear.