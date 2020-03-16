FWC recovers body of missing boater

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has recovered the body of a man who went missing Sunday.

On Sunday, “the FWC was notified of a boating incident near Davis Point in St. Andrews Bay. A 24-foot pontoon vessel was drifting near Davis Point while several of its occupants swam,” officials wrote. “The individual entered the water to assist a distressed occupant and became distressed, as well. The individual went underwater and did not resurface.”

FWC officials said his body was found Monday. He was identified as Te Andre Brown, 21, of Fort Lauderdale. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Churches practice social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Churches practice social distancing"

COVID-19: The facts

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19: The facts"

Girls Inc. Recognizes Women's History Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Inc. Recognizes Women's History Month"

Ms. Hart's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Hart's Second Grade Class"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.