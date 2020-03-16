FWC recovers body of missing boater

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has recovered the body of a man who went missing Sunday.

On Sunday, “the FWC was notified of a boating incident near Davis Point in St. Andrews Bay. A 24-foot pontoon vessel was drifting near Davis Point while several of its occupants swam,” officials wrote. “The individual entered the water to assist a distressed occupant and became distressed, as well. The individual went underwater and did not resurface.”

FWC officials said his body was found Monday. He was identified as Te Andre Brown, 21, of Fort Lauderdale. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.