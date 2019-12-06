LIVE NOW /
FWC receives $20 million grant to focus on oysters

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission announced Thursday it was awarded a $20 million grant and will launch a six year project surrounding oysters.

The project will work on creating a sustainable harvest management plan and restoring and creating a sustainable oyster fishery focused in the Cedar Key area of the Suwannee River and Apalachicola Bay.

FWC has partnered with FSU’s Apalachicola Bay System Initiative, the University of Florida and the communities and people that depend upon oysters.

FWC outlined its plans for the project:

  • First 2 years: research, including 3-D mapping, monitoring and a survey of Suwannee Sound. There will also be sociological research, including working with stakeholders to determine responses to different management options.
  • Year 3: clutching
  • Years 4-6: evaluation

