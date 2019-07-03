FWC officers stress boat safety for Fourth of July weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Fourth of July is a dangerous holiday weekend on the water, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers.

“This holiday in particular, July, sees more boating accidents and fatalities than any other month of the year throughout the course of Florida,” said Robert Ramos, an FWC officer.

That’s the reason behind Operation Dry Water, a national program where officers patrol the seas, perform safety checks and search for drunk drivers.

“Whatever you do, don’t get behind the helm of that boat and operate it while you’re impaired,” said Ramos. “You’re putting yourself at risk and innocent families and other people and it’s just not worth that chance.”

According to FWC, Florida had the highest number of boating fatalities in the US in 2017; many related to boating under the influence.

If you’re caught buzzed behind the helm, it’s punishable by jail time and a hefty fine.

“It happens way too much if you ask us,” said Ramos. “Once is too much for something that’s preventable.”

The FWC says it’s not illegal to have alcohol on the boat in Florida, as long as the driver is sober.