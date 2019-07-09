FWC manatee and sea turtle conservation decals now available

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) unveiled its new 2019 manatee and sea turtle decals Tuesday.

FWC 2019 Sea Turtle Decal

For a $5 donation, residents can get the waterproof decal to put on a vehicle’s bumper or the side of a boat, and show support for the research, rescue, and management efforts that conserve marine species and spread the word about the challenges they face.

Every July, the FWC introduces new manatee and sea turtle decals that feature beautiful original artwork, and can be purchased when registering or re-registering a vehicle or boat at local tax collector’s offices across the state. You can also find decals from previous years for purchase on their website, MyFWC.com/Manatee and MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle.

“When someone purchases a manatee or sea turtle decal and displays it, they’re not only contributing financially to conservation,” said Carol Knox, who leads the FWC’s Imperiled Species Management Section. “They’re raising awareness about these species and specific issues they face. It’s a simple way to make a difference for Florida wildlife.”

FWC says more than 6,000 manatees swim in the state’s coastal waters, rivers and freshwater springs, and about 20,000 sea turtles nest each year on Florida’s Atlantic and Gulf coast beaches.

To report an injured, entangled, or sick manatee or sea turtle, call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).