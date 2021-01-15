FWB woman accused of stabbing husband

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach woman is accused of stabbing her husband after the pair went for a night out at a local bar Thursday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged 52-year old Shawna Evans of Shirley Drive with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (domestic violence) and violation of a domestic violence injunction.

Investigators said the husband already had a domestic violence injunction filed against Evans but that apparently didn’t stop them from spending an evening together.

The 54-year-old victim suffered a puncture wound to the chest, deputies wrote in a news release. He also suffered a laceration to the hand trying to get the knife away during the attack. Evans had a cut to her hand as well.

“The victim says the pair went out to have drinks and then got into an argument when they returned home,” the news release states. “He says Evans scratched his face before leaving the room and returning with a large butcher knife.”

Deputies said they found the knife, which still had blood smeared on it, in the kitchen in the

drying rack.