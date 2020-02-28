Future remains unclear for The NeuroPain Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A week after a local medical clinic was raided by federal officials, dozens of locals are worried about their medical conditions and want some answers.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, members of Health and Human Services, and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office raided the NeuroPain Center on MLK Boulevard on February 20th.

Federal officials will not talk about the purpose of the raid, or about the items they seized.

On Thursday, clinic staff was reportedly telling patients to provide a flash-drive if they want to download their medical records.

Patients also told us the staff offered to fax the records, but that would be a longer process. 

Staff members told us they were not able to comment on the situation.

It remains unclear as to whether the NeuroPain Center will continue accepting appointments, or keep its doors open in the short or long-term future. 

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as we learn more.

