Future of Bay County looking bright

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–As Bay County continues to rebuild and recover, the Bay Economic Development Alliance says it’s important to look to the future…and they say there is a lot to look forward to. ​



The Bay EDA shared a glimpse into Bay County’s future at the Chamber’s ‘First Friday’.​



Despite what the area has been through, they say they have a lot in store.​



“We’ve got about 23 active projects and about 8 that we hope to be able to push to fruition by the end of 2019 going into the first quarter of 2020,” said Becca Hardin, Bay EDA Executive Director.​



Those projects are projected to bring hundreds of jobs to the area.​



“We are working with NextEra Gulf Power on a major aviation company, they are looking at several communities in the state of Florida and we have been working with them for over a year. It’s from 50 employees to up to 1000 employees because its really five projects in one,” Hardin said.​



After the storm, Hardin says it was difficult to showcase all that Bay County has to offer.​



But, they continued business as usual.​



“We continued our focus on helping the industry get back to business so that people would have a place to go back to work and so a year down the road from the hurricane, we’ve been the busiest we’ve ever been,” Hardin said.



While some may think the local economy was ruined after the storm, Hardin says that is simply not the case.​



“As a result of the hurricane, we have opportunities for federal money, state money, and even local money to flow into helping us rebuild a bigger, better, stronger Bay County,” Hardin said.​



While most of the Bay EDA’s work happens behind closed doors, they say they’re excited to reveal what they have been working on in the coming months.