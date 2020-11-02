Future Eagle Scout is making a difference at Grayton Beach State Park

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — A 13-year-old boy is making a difference, and the progress will be seen through generations to come.

Clayton Didier, an eighth-grader and current Life Scout, has been hard at work planning his service project, planting over two thousand longleaf-pines right here at Grayton Beach State Park.

“We’ve been planting across 13 acres across the property about six to nine feet apart,” said Didier. “We are doing the long-leaf pines to help the ecosystem. We want native animals and plants back in this area.”

“The long-leaf pines are really important for our ecosystems here because they are part of a fire-dependent ecosystem; they have evolved over the years to endure the fire, so they will actually drop the needles that are important to carry fire across the ecosystem,” said Jacob Frame the Grayton Beach State State Park Ranger.

Frame said around 90% of the long-leaf pine ecosystem had been wiped out because of clear-cutting.

“It just came to mind, they had this site in Grayton Beach, and I talked to the ranger a little bit about this area and this site, and just, it was a nice conservation project here to help out Grayton beach,” said Didier

And of course, Didier knew he could not complete this project all on his own, so he rounded up about 80 volunteers, including a unicorn, who came along to help Sunday. Now with about 50 trees left to plant, 6 months later.

“It’s nice, it’s a lot of relief off my shoulders of kind of working on this project and planning it for the last six months,” said Didier.

Didier is not done yet; he has a few steps left before achieving eagle scout.

“After this project, to get my eagle, I have to write my report on this project, I have to go through a couple of reviews and just apply for my eagle,” said Didier.

And Frame said you would be able to start seeing the effects of Didier’s long-leaf service project soon.

“In about two years, they will be long enough and mature enough to be able to burn the area again to maintain a natural coverage throughout here, and in 10 years, they will be a lot taller and a bit more noticeable then,” said Frame.

Although Frame said, it takes about 50-60 years to see a fully grown long-leaf pine.

“I’ve learned a lot about the longleaf-pines, their ecosystem, the history of this area, and this beach community,” said Didier.

With Didier’s help, the ecosystem will continue to flourish and recover some endangered species.